Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

