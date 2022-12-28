Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,540 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UBER opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

