Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $115,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

