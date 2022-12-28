Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.