Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 194,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.