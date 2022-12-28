Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

