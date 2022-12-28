Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

