Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $171,169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 79.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 1,134,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $71,167,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,711,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,699,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

