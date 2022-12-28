Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $50,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

