Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

CRM stock opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 466.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.