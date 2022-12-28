Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 69.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 31.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 77.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,360,495 shares of company stock worth $57,526,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 334.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

