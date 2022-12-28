Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.