Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.