Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.