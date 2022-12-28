Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

