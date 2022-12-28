Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCR. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

LCR stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

