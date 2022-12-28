Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

