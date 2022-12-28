Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.