Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

