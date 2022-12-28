Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

