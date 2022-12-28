Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

