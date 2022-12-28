Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

