Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Titan International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,513,284 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.