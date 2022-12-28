Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,783 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,783 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

