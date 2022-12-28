Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at $574,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

