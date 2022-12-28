Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BNDD opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

