Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Pinterest by 1,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.76 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,360,495 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.