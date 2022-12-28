Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Price Performance

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.