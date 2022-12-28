Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

