Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

