LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

