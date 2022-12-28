LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

