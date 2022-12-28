Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 8,566 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,907.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,047 shares valued at $16,453,990. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

