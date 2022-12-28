Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

MTDR opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.