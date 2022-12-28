MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 36,435 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 13.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.76 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.