MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.