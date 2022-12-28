Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 178.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 88.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

