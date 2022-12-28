National Bank of Canada FI Buys 10,825 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 1,048.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

