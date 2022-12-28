National Bank of Canada FI Buys 99 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average is $256.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

