National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,150 shares of company stock valued at $867,890. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

EPD opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

