National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.13 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

