National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2,268.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

