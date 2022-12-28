National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHD opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

