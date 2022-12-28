Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 125,557 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

