Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

