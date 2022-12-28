New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,500 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $8,036,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

