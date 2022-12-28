New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $229.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $245.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

