New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $558,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.04 and its 200-day moving average is $367.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

