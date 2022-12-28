New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $357.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.06. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.65.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

