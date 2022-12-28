New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $594,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

